Texas Lawmakers Achieved the Impossible: A Near-Total Ban on Abortion. Here’s How Feminists Are Fighting Back
While many states have come close, Texas on Wednesday achieved something no other state has: the banning of abortion at just six weeks gestation. Legal scholars say the law in question—Senate Bill 8—flies in the face of Supreme Court precedent established in Roe v. Wade, which recognized a constitutional right to abortion. Yet the court has remained silent on the issue and has failed to act on a request to block implementation of the law. As such, the bill became law at midnight on Wednesday.msmagazine.com
