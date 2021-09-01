People Are Pretty Salty About Counsel Compensation

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. BACK TO REALITY - Law firm leaders itching to return to the office have talked up the need for folks to rekindle the deep affection they have for their colleagues and for their firm’s culture. But what about those attorneys who walk through the suite doors for the first time in a year-and-a-half and realize, “Wait a second—I hate this place”? In this week’s Law.com Barometer newsletter, American Lawyer Executive Editor Ben Seal writes that getting back to “normal” could be the catalyst for a young lawyer exodus at those firms where things like transparency, equity and flexibility have not been high priorities during the pandemic. “It won’t be the result of a broad-scale refusal to take public transit back into all those high-rises—though that will motivate some people,” Seal writes. “Instead, as firms and their lawyers seek to re-establish their culture and ways of operating, lawyers who have felt separated from it all for the past 18 months will be thrown back in. And at firms that haven’t done what’s necessary to keep them satisfied, they might realize it’s time for a change.” To receive the Law.com Barometer directly to your inbox each week, click here.
