Florida State

Police: Florida man killed Texas Instagram influencer

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say an Instagram influencer from Texas has been found dead in her apartment and the Florida man investigators believe killed her then stabbed himself to death. The body of 33-year-old Jenae Gagnier was found in her apartment in Richmond on Sunday. Gagnier’s father says he rushed to her apartment that evening, concerned that he had been unable to reach her all weekend. Mark Gagnier says he kicked down the door and found her body at the bottom of the stairs. The medical examiner says she died by “strangulation and traumatic concussion.” Known online as Miss Mercedes Morr, Gagnier had 2.6 million followers on Instagram. Police have identified the suspect in her killing as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto.

