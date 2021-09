The FBI in Oregon is joining a new hate crime awareness and enforcement initiative. The state's special agent in charge talked with NewsChannel 21Wednesday about the effort. I would love to ask this FBI agent why they don’t prosecute ANTIFA for throwing a flash bang grenade into an 8 month old black babies face Just because its father is a preacher . The other BLACK CHILDREN where soaked in bear spray . WTF is going on ? ANTIFA is KKK in black robes.