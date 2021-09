Why did Jason Reitman really make Ghostbusters: Afterlife? The filmmaker has attempted the daunting proposition of following his father, legendary filmmaker Ivan Reitman, into the family business. While many children of Hollywood royalty have ridden the coattails, minding that they don't deviate from the family brand, Jason Reitman made his directorial debut with the dark comedy, Thank You for Smoking, centering on the efforts of Big Tobacco seen through the eyes of the lobbyist using his magic of spin to promote smoking. He then went on to tackle the subject of teen unplanned-pregnancy in Juno. Both films garnered praise from the critics and audiences alike, but they starkly contrasted the broader comedy romps like Stripes, Meatballs and, of course, Ghostbusters.