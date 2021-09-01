Crime Watch

The Los Angeles Police Department is still looking for any information linked to a recent shooting at the RV encampment at the Ballona Wetlands. On August 18, a shooting at the homeless encampment left four men hospitalized. The Los Angeles Police Department dispatched officers to the encampment near the Ballona Wetlands on Jefferson Boulevard, between Culver Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard after receiving numerous calls regarding the shooting. Police believe the shooting could be linked to the theft of an ATM machine on Ocean Front Walk. If anyone from the public has additional information or was a victim call LAPD at or (310) 482-6334. Or, Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.