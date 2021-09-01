Could Novak Djokovic win a Grand Slam?

Spare a thought for the younger contenders trying to stop Novak Djokovic from winning the men’s calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, which started Monday in New York. The 34-year-old Serbian is one of the greatest tennis players ever to grip a racket. By winning this year’s tournament in Flushing Meadows, Queens, he would not only be clinching the men’s record for the most major championship titles but also joining a rarefied class of players who have won the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open all in the same calendar year. But Djokovic also has a key weapon that his younger competitors do not: best-of-five-set-match experience outside of the four Grand Slam tournaments.