Could Novak Djokovic win a Grand Slam?

Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic has the potential to become only the third male player to win a calendar year Grand Slam. Newsday spoke to spectators at this year's U.S. Open about if they think he can pull it off. Credit: Newsdsy / Reece T. Williams.

www.newsday.com

TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic plays the piano before the US Open!

World number one Novak Djokovic is ready and energized for the US Open 2021. The Serbian tennis player has recharged his batteries and is ready to try his way into tennis history. If successful in New York Nole would become the first player in the Open era to conquer the Grand Slam (only Rod Laver did in history but not in the Open era).
TennisCBS Sports

US Open 2021: Coach Patrick Mouratoglou on Stefanos Tsitsipas's chances, Coco Gauff's growth

The 2021 US Open got underway on Monday as tennis' Grand Slam calendar year inches toward its conclusion. This year's tournament in Queens will give fans a look at the sport without four of its biggest icons. Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal each withdrew from the US Open with injuries. The last time there was a US Open without the quartet was a quarter century ago.
Cincinnati, OHwmleader.com

Novak Djokovic goes for historic win vs. diminished field

In one week, Novak Djokovic goes for history at Flushing Meadows without a tuneup, but without having to face Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, defending U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem or former Open champion, Stan Wawrinka. Djokovic may still have to go through the big German server, Alex Zverev, the tour’s...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Cincinnati Flashback: Roger Federer tops Novak Djokovic to win title

Just a month after their Wimbledon final in 2012, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic met in the Cincinnati final three years after the previous one that Roger won 6-1, 7-5. In a similar outcome, the Swiss notched a 6-0, 7-6 victory in an hour and 20 minutes on August 19 for the fifth Cincinnati crown, completing an incredible week with the 16th win over Novak in 28 encounters in the last six years.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Djokovic looks to complete calendar Grand Slam at U.S. Open

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic may not have played any U.S. Open tune-up events but the Serbian will be the favourite in New York nonetheless as he looks to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam that would put him in rarefied air. A New York triumph would not only make...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Calendar Grand Slam would be biggest achievement of career – Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic says completing the calendar Grand Slam at the US Open would be the greatest achievement of his career.The 34-year-old Serb would become the first player to achieve the feat since Steffi Graf in 1988, and the first man since Rod Laver 52 years ago, by claiming a fourth title in New York Djokovic also knows emulating his victories of 2011, 2015 and 2018 would see him overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the slam race for the first time in his career.History awaits @DjokerNole in New York as the race to 2️⃣1️⃣ Grand Slam titles reaches its...
New York City, NYFiveThirtyEight

Here’s One More Reason It Might Be Tough To Stop Novak Djokovic’s Calendar-Year Grand Slam

Spare a thought for the younger contenders trying to stop Novak Djokovic from winning the men’s calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, which started Monday in New York. The 34-year-old Serbian is one of the greatest tennis players ever to grip a racket. By winning this year’s tournament in Flushing Meadows, Queens, he would not only be clinching the men’s record for the most major championship titles but also joining a rarefied class of players who have won the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open all in the same calendar year. But Djokovic also has a key weapon that his younger competitors do not: best-of-five-set-match experience outside of the four Grand Slam tournaments.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Jenson Brooksby speaks on facing Novak Djokovic at US Open

Rising American star Jenson Brooksby has acknowledged that facing world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the US Open will be a "great challenge" for him. Brooskby, who is quickly establishing himself on the Tour, beat this year's Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev 6-2 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-3 to reach his first round-of-16 of a Grand Slam.

