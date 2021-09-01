Cancel
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'Consequences' for players unvaccinated against COVID-19

By Mike Wells
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS -- Colts general manager Chris Ballard reiterated Wednesday that he is a firm believer that everybody should get vaccinated for COVID-19. Ballard, in his annual media session before the start of the regular season, spent a significant amount of time answering questions about a number of his players not being vaccinated after quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after coming in close contact with a Colts staff member who tested positive.

