The storm was coming but so was my oldest son and his girlfriend. We took the dogs to the beach, he got his annual ocean swim in and our family made it to the fair on a hot and quiet Saturday morning. With both my sons’ help we secured, cleared, and prepared for the storm. My youngest son got his wish and the dread of a hurricane eye missed us. We drove up to the Cliffs around 11:30 am Sunday and then to Squibby. The Chilmark Store was standing-room-only all day. We stopped by North Tabor Farm to say hi to Crouton the piglet, and snagged a free loaf of Iggy’s bread. The best was learning that though we had not seen Crouton at the Ag Fair, Crouton had won a blue ribbon.