Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chippewa County, MI

Longest Serving Chippewa County Administrator Enters Retirement

By Kevin Hodge
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17j8tZ_0bjvx0vu00

Wednesday marked the first day of retirement for the former Chippewa County Administrator.

Jim German has a total of 30 years in public service: 16 working in corrections and 14 as the County Administrator. He now holds the record for the longest served in that position.

Throughout his time there, he’s worked to help out those retiring in the state and oversaw the construction of several buildings, all on target.

German has enjoyed serving in the position and all of the hard work that comes with it.

“Very challenging,” said German. “The most challenging job of my life and I think it went very well. I think the county is in just as good of shape as it was 13 and a half years ago.”

German is now considering whether he wants to stay in the area or move downstate to be closer with his kids.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chippewa County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Chippewa County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The County Administrator#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...
Posted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
Premier LeaguePosted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies - AFP

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Jean-Paul Belmondo, an undisputed star of France's New Wave cinema after his breakthrough performance in Jean-Luc Godard's "Breathless" in 1959, has died, the French news agency AFP reported on Monday. He was 88. A charismatic actor who often performed his own daring stunts, Belmondo switched...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy