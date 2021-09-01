Longest Serving Chippewa County Administrator Enters Retirement

Wednesday marked the first day of retirement for the former Chippewa County Administrator.

Jim German has a total of 30 years in public service: 16 working in corrections and 14 as the County Administrator. He now holds the record for the longest served in that position.

Throughout his time there, he’s worked to help out those retiring in the state and oversaw the construction of several buildings, all on target.

German has enjoyed serving in the position and all of the hard work that comes with it.

“Very challenging,” said German. “The most challenging job of my life and I think it went very well. I think the county is in just as good of shape as it was 13 and a half years ago.”

German is now considering whether he wants to stay in the area or move downstate to be closer with his kids.