5 National Parks to Visit in Winter

Covering an area of 1,074.28 sq. km, the Rocky Mountain National Park is situated in the north-central part of Colorado, United States, about 122km to the northwest of the Denver International Airport. The Rocky Mountain National Park is located in the Front Range of the Southern Rocky Mountains and is bounded by the statutory towns of Grand Lake to the west and Estes Park to the east. The headwaters of the Colorado River are located in the northwestern part of the park, while the eastern and western slopes of the Continental Divide run through the heart of the National Park. The Rocky Mountain National Park is currently managed by the National Park Service and is one of the most visited parks in the United States. According to records, 4.6 million visitors visited the National Park in 2019.