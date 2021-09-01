Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Great Lakes Recovery Centers Cuts the Ribbon on Addiction Recovery Facility

By Kevin Hodge
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11w9TU_0bjvwffH00

Great Lakes Recovery Centers has cut the ribbon on a new facility in Sault Ste. Marie.

They’ve been working for two years to make it possible, and hope it will help a lot of people in need.

Working with United Way, they’ll be moving their operations into what used to be a church outside of downtown. From there, the Center’s primary focus will be addiction treatment as well as care to previous patients as they look to heal the person as a whole.

Throughout the past year and a half, CEO Greg Toutant said the amount of people they’ve seen coming in for treatment has gone through a noticeable increase. “No doubt through the opioid epidemic and now the reemergence of meth use, we’re seeing more people in need of care than we ever have,” he said.

They’re still waiting for a occupancy permit before they open up to patients in early October.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
United Way
Related
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Traverse City DDA to Release Lower Boardman Plans

The Boardman River in Traverse City could be getting a facelift. It’s a project more than 2 1/2 years in the making. The lower Boardman leadership team has plans to re-beautify 1.6 miles of the Boardman that passes through downtown. Now, after much community input, they are releasing the first...
EducationPosted by
9&10 News

School Year Starts Without Improved COVID Conditions

If a Northern Michigan school district hasn’t started their school year yet, they will next week and this was hoped to finally be COVID free. Instead, masks and mitigation measures are still in place as the bell rings on the new semester. Administrators, teachers and parents hoped to be done...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
9&10 News

Wellness Wednesday: Myopia

According to a recent study, 1 in 3 children are diagnosed with myopia – more commonly known as nearsightedness. In an effort to bring awareness to this irreversible condition ophthalmologist, Millicent Knight is teaming up with the Global Myopia Awareness Coalition to give parents the tools they need to help treat and slow its progression. This includes one simple solution… play outside.
HealthPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Cryptocurrency Craze

Cryptocurrency is the digital money that’s exploding in popularity and also in risks. In fact, cryptocurrency scams have soared 1,000% since October 2020. So, before you dive in the cryptocurrency craze, there are some things you need to be aware of. Andrea Ludema has the details in Healthy Living.
Public HealthPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: COVID-19 Vaccination Boosters

With just under 70% of all Americans receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and the Delta variant spreading in many communities, Pfizer asked the FDA for approval to administer a third shot to boost immunity last month. Meanwhile, scientists are now trying to determine if a third booster shot could...
PoliticsPosted by
9&10 News

DNR Meets to Discuss Spawning Closure on Torch River

Fishing regulations on Torch Lake have stopped some anglers from casting a line. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources prohibited fishing on the Torch River during pivotal fishing months. Now, the Torch Lake community is speaking up about the problems this regulation is causing. Last year, the DNR imposed new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy