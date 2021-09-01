Great Lakes Recovery Centers Cuts the Ribbon on Addiction Recovery Facility

Great Lakes Recovery Centers has cut the ribbon on a new facility in Sault Ste. Marie.

They’ve been working for two years to make it possible, and hope it will help a lot of people in need.

Working with United Way, they’ll be moving their operations into what used to be a church outside of downtown. From there, the Center’s primary focus will be addiction treatment as well as care to previous patients as they look to heal the person as a whole.

Throughout the past year and a half, CEO Greg Toutant said the amount of people they’ve seen coming in for treatment has gone through a noticeable increase. “No doubt through the opioid epidemic and now the reemergence of meth use, we’re seeing more people in need of care than we ever have,” he said.

They’re still waiting for a occupancy permit before they open up to patients in early October.