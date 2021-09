Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The number of COVID-19 cases related to the Juneau School District reflects what is going on in the community. That was the word from Superintendent Dr. Bridget Weiss while a guest on Action Line. She revealed that there are 24 people within their system who have tested positive. "it's important to remember that first of all we have over 4,000 kids plus about 700 staff so that's out of 47-hundred or so people."