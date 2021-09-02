More than 20% of Du Quoin High School students on quarantine; extracurriculars temporarily canceled

With more than 20% of the student body on COVID-19 quarantine, Du Quoin High School has put all extracurricular activities on hold until at least next week Tuesday. District 300 Superintendent Matt Hickam said as of Wednesday morning the school knew of six active cases of COVID-19 among the high school student body. The other quarantined students are out because they have had close contact with a positive case of the coronavirus -- not with the six student cases, but with COVID cases from outside of school, Hickam said.