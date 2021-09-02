Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Du Quoin, IL

More than 20% of Du Quoin High School students on quarantine; extracurriculars temporarily canceled

By Renee Trappe rtrappe@localsouthernnews.com
Du Quoin Evening Call
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than 20% of the student body on COVID-19 quarantine, Du Quoin High School has put all extracurricular activities on hold until at least next week Tuesday. District 300 Superintendent Matt Hickam said as of Wednesday morning the school knew of six active cases of COVID-19 among the high school student body. The other quarantined students are out because they have had close contact with a positive case of the coronavirus -- not with the six student cases, but with COVID cases from outside of school, Hickam said.

www.duquoin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Du Quoin, IL
County
Perry County, IL
Local
Illinois Health
Perry County, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
Perry County, IL
Health
Du Quoin, IL
Health
City
Harrisburg, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Du Quoin, IL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extracurriculars#Quoin#Du Quoin High School#Covid#Du Quoin State Fair#Indians#The Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy