Two men were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning, and Waco Police are working to determine the circumstances of the shootings. Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a call about shooting near the 900 block of South 17th Street, Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. They found one man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and another to his left hand, Shipley said.