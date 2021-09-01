Two Rangers earn honors from Baseball America’s Best Tools in 2021
On Monday, Baseball America surveyed MLB’s best tools in 2021 for American League players (I assume they did National League too). The American League side surveyed AL Managers, executives, and scouts to rate who has the best tools in specific categories. There were twenty-five categories, and the top three vote-getters were announced. Among the categories, two Rangers found themselves on the list in three categories.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0