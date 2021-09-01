Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New Ranger DJ Peters earns his stripes in the August team awards

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s all put our honesty hats on. It was unclear how the Rangers would react after the trade deadline. It started nicely; the club took two of three from a playoff-contending Seattle Mariners team. Then, however, the club hit another bump with a series loss to the Angels and then were swept by the Oakland Athletics. In the end, the club went 10-18, but they had to deal with seven players going to the COVID-19 list, including three starting pitchers. Nevertheless, August had its moments, so here they are.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Nick Solak
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Emily Jones
Person
Adrián Beltré
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#The Oakland Athletics#Red Sox There#The Boston Red Sox#Fenway#The Red Sox#Aplincktx#Oak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBNBC Sports

Red Sox, SS Jose Iglesias to reunite for stretch run

With All-Star Xander Bogaerts among the near-dozen players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Boston Red Sox are staging a reunion with another shortstop. The Red Sox announced the signing of Jose Iglesias, who began his career with Boston, to help fill the void of Bogaerts as the team begins a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays Monday at Fenway Park.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox news: Iglesias a good pickup; get Verdugo out of center

It has been quite a hectic past 24 hours for the Boston Red Sox, and that should be set to continue into today. Things have been particularly chaotic since a COVID outbreak took place over a week ago that seems to take out a new player everyday. With each passing day, the Red Sox look more and more like their Worcester affiliate, the WooSox.
MLBPosted by
CBS Boston

Red Sox Sign Shortstop Jose Iglesias, Reinstate Reliever Josh Taylor From COVID IL

BOSTON (CBS) — Ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that there were a lot of moving parts with the team’s roster. Shortstop Jose Iglesias is one of those moving parts. The Red Sox signed the 31-year-old Iglesias on Monday to help as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak that has decimated its infield and bullpen. Iglesias, who got his start with Boston back in 2011, has been added to Boston’s active roster and will wear No. 12 for the team. Iglesias was available following his release from the...
MLBwtaw.com

Lowe, Peters power Rangers past Tribe

Nate Lowe went 5-for-5 with a three run homer in the first inning to lead the Texas Rangers past the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, 7-3 at Progressive Field. DJ Peters added another three-run shot in the ninth for Texas, which visits the Tribe again Wednesday at 6:10 p.m.
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox sign big-armed reliever Michael Feliz

When it comes to risk vs. reward, the signing of Michael Feliz seems light on the former and potentially heavy on the latter. The Red Sox have inked the 28-year-old reliever to a minor-league deal, with the plan to send Feliz to Triple-A Worcester. Feliz has 222 big-leagues appearances under...
MLBabc17news.com

DJ Peters has 2 HRs, 4 hits to help Rangers beat Angels 7-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — DJ Peters homered twice, had four hits and drove in four runs, and Taylor Hearn pitched seven innings of seven-hit ball in the Texas Rangers’ 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Peters had the second multi-homer game of his rookie season, hitting a solo shot in the second and a three-run homer in the third. Hearn won his third consecutive start and ended the last-place Rangers’ five-game losing streak against the fourth-place Angels. He even struck out Shohei Ohtani twice. Jo Adell hit two homers for the Angels, who lose for only the third time on their homestand.
MLBLone Star Ball

48-88 - DJ Peters plays the hits as Rangers wallop Angels 7-3

The Texas Rangers scored seven big ones while the Anaheim Angels managed a meager three runs. The Rangers avoided the embarrassment of losing to a pitcher named Junk pitching in his MLB debut today thanks in part to a powerful outburst from DJ Peters and seven total runs of offense.
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Peters homers twice in Rangers' win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — DJ Peters homered twice, had a career-high four hits and drove in four runs, and Taylor Hearn pitched seven innings of seven-hit ball in the Texas Rangers’ 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Peters, the former Dodgers outfielder who grew up 30 minutes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy