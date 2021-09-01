New Ranger DJ Peters earns his stripes in the August team awards
Let’s all put our honesty hats on. It was unclear how the Rangers would react after the trade deadline. It started nicely; the club took two of three from a playoff-contending Seattle Mariners team. Then, however, the club hit another bump with a series loss to the Angels and then were swept by the Oakland Athletics. In the end, the club went 10-18, but they had to deal with seven players going to the COVID-19 list, including three starting pitchers. Nevertheless, August had its moments, so here they are.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0