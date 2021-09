This story by Yesenia Robles appeared on Chalkbeat.org on August 19, 2021. Just before the first day of school last week, Adams 14 administrators went out knocking on doors looking for students who had not yet registered for school. New Superintendent Karla Loria was able to reach eight of the 12 students she was searching for, and by the end of the week, she had reached and enrolled all 12.