Teachers not at increased risk of admission to hospital with Covid, study finds

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen schools were open, the risk among teachers and other working-age adults was similar, research showed. Teachers were not at greater risk of admission to hospital from coronavirus compared to the general population, a study has found. Looking at data from between March 2020 and July 2021, researchers found there...

David Mcallister
Person
David Mcallister
