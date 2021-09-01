My outside temp sensor goes to the furnace not thermostat

Track motion anywhere around the house with the SwitchBot Security Smart Indoor Camera. This versatile security camera keeps an eye on your home at all times and sends you alerts when it sees something amiss. What’s more, you can access the livestream footage anytime, anywhere. Also, the night vision, 130º wide-angle lens and 1080 p HD quality ensure clear images. Even better, you can switch on the Human-only option to minimize false alarms from pets. Moreover, you can connect this home security gadget with Alexa to warn intruders to get out of your home. Furthermore, customize your detection zone to get alerts in only a specific area. Additionally, you can ask Alexa to show you the baby room or other rooms with Alexa-enabled devices. That way, you truly can have your eyes everywhere.