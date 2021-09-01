Cancel
My outside temp sensor goes to the furnace not thermostat

By FauquierHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy furnace chooses heat pump or gas based on that sensor not the thermostat so you might want to check how yours is wired. I have Nest thermostats but they just call for AC or heat. They do display the outside temp from the web.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

