Lenovo’s Legion 7i is the first QHD 16-inch gaming laptop – Get a peek inside and a chance to win

Sponsored
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever been curious how laptop makers pack so many high-end internals together into such a tight space to build a powerful gaming laptop like the Intel®-powered Lenovo Legion 7i? We've teamed up with Lenovo Legion, Intel, and Tested on a new video series to show you exactly how it's done. In celebration of Intel Gamer Days, Mythbusters' Adam Savage will take apart the new Lenovo Legion 7i and turn it into an elegantly knolled shadow box display to show off every part of what makes the machine tick. And, you could win the shadow box for yourself through the sweepstakes below.

