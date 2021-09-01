50th anniversary of John Lennon’s “Imagine” to be celebrated with film screenings, special vinyl release & more

Duran Duran celebrate their longevity on “Anniversary,” the latest single from their upcoming album Future Past. Paired with a visualizer, the track opens with their signature New Wave sound — a barrage of synths and guitar — before Simon Le Bon enters: “Come celebrate this union/Come holy and unchained.” “‘Anniversary’ is a special song for us,” John Taylor said in a statement. “Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way. After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ’staying together’ can really mean, it’s not something we would have thought song-worthy 40 years ago but we do today! It was also fun to build a track with hints of previous Duran hits, they’re like Easter eggs, for the fans to find.” “Anniversary” follows the singles “Invisible” and “More Joy,” which featured Japanese rock band CHAI and Blur’s Graham Coxon. Future Past arrives October 22nd via Tape Modern for EMG.