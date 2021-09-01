Cancel
Lincoln county woman sentenced to serve more than 21 years in federal prison for second-degree murder in connection with a house fire

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesma Valdez, 20, of Lincoln County, was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for second-degree murder in connection with a house fire in Indian Country, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On January 21, 2020, a federal grand jury returned a six-count Indictment charging Valdez with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, arson, and…

