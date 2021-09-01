Lincoln county woman sentenced to serve more than 21 years in federal prison for second-degree murder in connection with a house fire

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a loaded handgun used in the attempted murders of three people in Humboldt Park, officials said Thursday. Chicago Police officers responded June 5, 2020 to the 800 block of North Homan Avenue after hearing the sound of gunshots and found Eddie Jones, 28, running along the street. Jones tossed the gun — equipped with a laser scope and multiple rounds of ammunition — in a vacant lot, officials said. Police later found in the investigation that three people were wounded by gunfire moments before police found Jones. Jones pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm, officials said. He had previously been a convicted felon in state court for firearm-related offenses, and was prohibited by federal law from possessing the gun.