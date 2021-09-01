Community Pet Spotlight (Sep. 1)

Meet Jake. This fun-loving seven-year-old fellow loves people of all ages and is looking for his new forever family through Longmont Humane Society right now! Jake has an easy going and goofy personality, loves going on walks, playing with toys and being with his people. Jake is looking for a home where he can be the only beloved pet though this loving boy will provide all of the kindness and companionship you could possibly need! Interested in learning more about Jake? Please call (303) 772-1232 today to speak to a member of our staff or come in for a visit today!