City by City: Wisconsin, Quad Cities, Ely

Wisconsin- WisDOT's September Law of the Month is aimed to focus on the road and for those to be mindful of school buses school starts up. Officials say that despite the pandemic there were still 342 school bus-related crashes in Wisconsin in 2020. Wisconsin law requires that drivers traveling both directions stop at least 20 feet from a school bus with its red lights flashing. In school zones drivers must stop at least 10 feet from the crossing guard area and not move until directed to.