Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' With Director Destin Daniel Cretton

By Gabriel Kovacs Sean O'Connell
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu is finally hitting theaters this weekend. Director Destin Daniel Cretton stopped by the show to discuss his first foray into action filmmaking, directing a scene from the hospital room of his newborn, working with Brie Larson when she was cast as Captain Marvel and more.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Destin Daniel Cretton
Person
Michelle Yeoh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ten#Captain Marvel#Cinemacon#Blenders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jackie Chan Fans Flip Over ‘Shang-Chi’ Jacket Fight Move

Jackie Chan fans on Saturday had Twitter rumbling as they cheered an awesome fight move in the highly-anticipated upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which appears to be inspired by the iconic martial artist. The Rush Hour star was trending on the social media platform due to a discussion about a new clip from Shang-Chi released on Friday in which the superhero played by Simu Liu dispatches bad guys on a bus with some stunning moves. Chan fans were delighted when, in midst of the grapple, Liu’s Shang-Chi coordinates his jacket into the fight, a move used...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
CelebritiesComicBook

Jackie Chan Trends As Shang-Chi Fans Discuss Fight Sequence

Jackie Chan is trending after some footage of Shang-Chi’s bus fight sequence. Simu Liu is doing his best impersonation of the martial arts master in the upcoming Marvel movie. A lot of people are excited about what’s to come in the hero’s origin story. During the initial reactions to this Marvel film, a lot of pundits noted that the fight choreography is a cut above the other reproduction in the MCU. Well, that small clip could be a hint at what is coming in the larger movie. As for Chan, there’s no doubt that the bus fight is an homage, but no one does it like the Drunken Master himself. (The jacket stunt in particular feels like a riff on the extended scenes that made the beloved action star a box office legend.) It can be scary to see one of your favorite celebrities trending on Twitter, but it can be equally fulfilling to see their name attached to something as harmless as this fight choreography.
Movies/Film

'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Review: Tony Leung's Villain Eclipses The MCU's First Asian Superhero

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a mouthful of a title, but with the amount of pressures riding on Marvel's first Asian-led film, perhaps it needs it. This isn't an instantly recognizable hero like Captain America, or one loaded with cultural pride like Black Panther. Shang-Chi's history is much knottier and more complicated. The character of Shang-Chi emerged out of the '70s Brucesploitation craze — the phenomenon that followed the death of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Comic book artist Paul Gulacy even took direct inspiration from Lee, drawing Shang-Chi to look like the martial arts star. But here's where the knotty part comes in: Shang-Chi was created as a counterpart to Sax Rohmer's pulp villain Dr. Fu Manchu (yes, that Fu Manchu), enjoying his heyday as the star of '70s and '80s martial arts pulp stories before disappearing into the ether.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Every MCU Origin Story Ranked From ‘Iron Man’ to ‘Shang-Chi’

6. ‘Doctor Strange’ (2016) While the tale of an arrogant, rich, playboy learning how to be a better person after a life-altering incident sounds familiar, this movie took that premise to create an altogether different MCU experience. In fact, this is the movie that first began introducing us to the...
Movies/Film

Did Kevin Feige See Simu Liu’s Famous ‘Shang-Chi’ Tweet?

Though Simu Liu had been around the business long before Marvel came knocking at his door, most fans likely weren’t familiar with the actor when he was first cast as the lead in the soon-to-be-released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As is usually the case in this age of social media, Liu’s Twitter account was quickly uncovered, and, to the delight of many, a fun surprise was laying in wait. Years ago, he’d tweeted about wanting to play Shang-Chi and then watched as his self-fancast came true!
Beauty & Fashionwegotthiscovered.com

Jackie Chan Trends After New Shang-Chi Clip Goes Viral

Director Destin Daniel Cretton has hardly been shy when it comes to naming the movies, stars and genres that inspired his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Most of them are fairly obvious given that we’re talking about a fantastical marital arts actioner on an epic scale, but others come straight out of left field.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Shang-Chi tracking lowest MCU opening weekend, new images released

Although restrictions have been gradually lifting around the world, rising concerns over the Delta variant have seen cinema audiences taking a hit these past few weeks and while several studios are starting to tinker with release dates, Disney seems intent on pushing ahead with its plans to release Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in just a few short weeks.
Moviesepicstream.com

Shang-Chi Teaser Reveals Interesting New Creature Attacking Death Dealer

We already know that Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings will feature some mystical creatures connected to the character's ancient myths. So far, we've seen a huge underwater dragon and a great lion that joins a battle. However, the latest teaser for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick may have revealed a new creature and this one goes up against Death Dealer.
Movies/Film

Simu Liu Auditioned for ‘Shang-Chi’ By Pulling Off the ‘Black Widow’ Pose

From the early stages of its development, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was teased as a martial arts movie with superpowers. Based on the early buzz, the movie definitely delivers on its promise of intense action: it’s apparently so good that many are calling it the best action in the MCU so far. A lot of work went into making Shang-Chi’s action so authentic, and many are praising the film’s star, Simu Liu, for both his incredible character performance and his action movie skills. It turns out Liu is a man of many talents, allowing him to pull off a few of his own stunts in the movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Responds To The Movie Being Called An Experiment

The pandemic era has been a decidedly mixed bag for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the expansion into episodic storytelling on Disney Plus bringing plenty of critical acclaim and no shortage of awards season glory, but the feature film side of the franchise hasn’t experienced the same sort of joy.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Hollywood Needs More Movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

If avid viewers were to be given a dollar for each time they are able to catch a newly released super hero flick, the world would probably have a whole lot more millionaires. The superhero fiction genre has taken on a life of its own, and has gained a solid following through the years. It has pretty much solidified itself as a multi-million dollar making machine already. Major Hollywood producers who have jumped onto the money train are making the most out of their investment by consistently releasing a steady stream of superhero content, which in turn are quickly being devoured by comic book aficionados. Gone are the days when people would willingly waste time by lining up at the cinemas to get tickets for the latest superhero movie.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Reviews Are Online, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Latest Marvel Movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally almost here. The Marvel superhero film features Simu Liu (who clarified how to correctly pronounce his and his character's names) as the titular Shang-Chi, alongside Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, and Michelle Yeoh. The action flick will make history as the first Asian-led Marvel installment, featuring Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father, Wenwu (Leung). But when he is drawn into the Ten Rings organization, he’s forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Reportedly Returning For Multiple MCU Projects

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to introduce a brand-new hero into the MCU, in the form of Simu Liu’s titular martial arts master. We’re expecting this to be just the beginning of Liu’s Marvel career, then, with sequels and crossovers and team-up projects no doubt coming his way. And it’s likely that another major player from Shang-Chi’s origins movie could have a future in the franchise, too.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Director On A Potential Team-Up Film With Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton shared his thoughts on a possible team-up between Simu Liu’s hero and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Before he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Cretton made a name for himself working on character-driven dramas such as Short Term 12, The Glass Castle and Just Mercy. On all three of these films, he had one actress that was a frequent collaborator with him: Brie Larson. The Academy Award-winning actress would join the MCU as Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel in her own standalone film in 2019, followed by Avengers: Endgame shortly after.
Moviesepicstream.com

Jackie Chan Replaces Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Impressive Video

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will bring in an entirely different feel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its martial arts theme and when Marvel Studios finally unveiled its first trailer a few months back, some fans couldn't help but be reminded of a certain martial arts icon, no other than Jackie Chan himself. To be fair, the brilliant minds behind the film have stated in the past that Shang-Chi's fight sequences are heavily inspired by some of Chan's legendary films.

Comments / 0

Community Policy