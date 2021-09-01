Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Vaccine requirements specific to New York City and San Francisco will be enforced for teams in those cities, NBA memo says

By TIM BONTEMPS via ESPN
ABC News
 4 days ago

The NBA informed teams that recently issued laws in both New York City and San Francisco about vaccine requirements will be enforced -- including for players -- for members of the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors unless there is an approved medical or religious exemption from taking part in them, according to a memo obtained by ESPN on Wednesday.

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#San Francisco#Nba Teams#Nba#The New York Knicks#Brooklyn Nets#Golden State Warriors#Espn#Barclays Center#Chase Center#Leaguewide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMarcus Aldridge’s bold statement after Nets signing

That didn’t take long. Just one day after it was revealed that LaMarcus Aldridge had been cleared by his doctors to return to the NBA, the seven-time All-Stra has now agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for a sensational return to the team. According to reports, Aldridge has...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Eastern Conference Exec On DeAndre Jordan Joining The Lakers: “I Hope The Nets Buy Him Out So He Can Join The Lakers’ AARP Squad. Better Yet, The LAARP. I’ve Never Seen A Roster Like This.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to almost every single veteran around the league over the past couple of months. The team is reportedly eyeing DeAndre Jordan if he agrees to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, as he's not expected to get many minutes going forward. Jordan...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors add Stephen Curry backup with signing of Nets guard

The Golden State Warriors continue to add depth to their roster to ensure Stephen Curry has enough help as they try to return to title contention. The Dubs signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets, to a two-way contract. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted, Chiozza...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Nets Are The Favorite To Sign 7-Time All-Star

LaMarcus Aldridge’s NBA career saw an abrupt end earlier this year after he was sidelined his a concerning heart issue in April. But now, it appears the seven-time All-Star power forward is gunning to resume his 15-year league career. Aldridge has reportedly passed all of the necessary medical tests to...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets get bad news in chase for former All-Star Paul Millsap

The Brooklyn Nets are seen be many as the frontrunner for the NBA title this season. It’s hard to argue against their current collection of stars. When you have Kevin Durant at the top, you’re automatically pretty good. But they’ve still kept themselves busy by chasing even more talent this offseason. The Nets were mentioned as one of the teams gunning for the services of 4-time All-Star Paul Millsap.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Brooklyn Nets Add Rumored Sixers Target

Paul Millsap is inking a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania on Thursday morning. Ever since the offseason kicked into gear and the new league year arrived, Millsap was expected to move on from the Denver Nuggets as his one-year deal, which he signed in 2020, expired.
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: 2 reasons to prioritize LaMarcus Aldridge over all else

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: LaMarcus Aldridge #21 of the Brooklyn Nets is greeted by head coach Steve Nash during a time out against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on April 10, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LaMarcus Aldridge comes out of retirement to rejoin Nets

NEW YORK — (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge rejoined the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, five months after having to retire because of an irregular heartbeat. Aldridge retired in April after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of the five games he played for the Nets. Aldridge was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

NBA memo: Anyone who travels with teams, referees must be vaccinated

All NBA team personnel who will be near players and referees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus this season, the league told its clubs in a memo on Friday. It essentially covers anyone who will travel with teams, be around the bench areas, have access to home, visiting and referee locker rooms and those working at the scorer’s table. The league also said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that the policy may be updated when federal agencies release “expected guidance related to booster shots.”
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

NBA memo: Those around players, refs must be vaccinated

All NBA team personnel who will be near players and referees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus this season, the league told its clubs in a memo on Friday. It essentially covers anyone who will travel with teams, be around the bench areas, have access to home, visiting and referee locker rooms and those working at the scorer’s table. The league also said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that the policy may be updated when federal agencies release “expected guidance related to booster shots.”
San Francisco, CAcbslocal.com

New York City Rents Top San Francisco Amid COVID Pandemic Economic Rebound

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There was a time when the average cost of rentals in San Francisco soared over such other desired locations as New York City and Paris. But then the COVID pandemic struck and rents tumbled as remote tech workers fled to more affordable locales. Still, San Francisco ranked as the priciest rental market in the United States. That is until now.
NBAbluewaterhealthyliving.com

NBA says Covid vaccine required for referees

The NBA said Saturday it will require Covid-19 vaccinations for all referees working games in the 2021-22 season. The league said in a statement that the requirement was agreed with the National Basketball Referees Association. It allows some exemptions for religious or medical reasons. “The referees have also agreed to...
MLBgiants365.com

Carrasco scheduled to start for New York against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (82-44, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (61-65, third in the NL East) Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (10-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 8.82 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +111, Giants -130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: Kris Bryant and the Giants will take on the Mets Thursday. The Mets are 36-25 on their home turf.
NHLABC News

NHL's new COVID-19 protocols ramp up restrictions, penalties for unvaccinated players

The NHL informed teams of its 2021-22 health and safety protocols on Thursday, and they feature significant restrictions for unvaccinated players. On the road, unvaccinated players will not be able to go anywhere except for the team hotel, practice facility or arena, according a 27-page document outlining the protocols, which was obtained by ESPN. At the team hotel, unvaccinated players can't use the bar, restaurant, gym or pool and cannot have teammates or visitors in their room.

Comments / 0

Community Policy