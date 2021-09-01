Vaccine requirements specific to New York City and San Francisco will be enforced for teams in those cities, NBA memo says
The NBA informed teams that recently issued laws in both New York City and San Francisco about vaccine requirements will be enforced -- including for players -- for members of the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors unless there is an approved medical or religious exemption from taking part in them, according to a memo obtained by ESPN on Wednesday.abcnews.go.com
Comments / 0