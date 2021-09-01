Mac Mall + San Quinn at LVL Up

This weekend, giggin’ is the norm and rap is the form, as two Bay Area heavy hitters—Mac Mall from the V and Frisco’s own San Quinn—drop into San Jose’s LVL Up for a one-night only First Friday show. Whether a real hip hop head or just a music lover looking for a true Bay experience, these two sucka-free rappers know how to make a show smack. Both rappers have been dropping underground anthems since 1993, like Mall’s “Ghetto Theme,” which had a video directed by none other than Tupac. A love letter sent from the Bay right back to sender.