Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Mac Mall + San Quinn at LVL Up

By Kyle Martin
Metro active
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, giggin’ is the norm and rap is the form, as two Bay Area heavy hitters—Mac Mall from the V and Frisco’s own San Quinn—drop into San Jose’s LVL Up for a one-night only First Friday show. Whether a real hip hop head or just a music lover looking for a true Bay experience, these two sucka-free rappers know how to make a show smack. Both rappers have been dropping underground anthems since 1993, like Mall’s “Ghetto Theme,” which had a video directed by none other than Tupac. A love letter sent from the Bay right back to sender.

activate.metroactive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Entertainment
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tupac
Person
Mac Mall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvl Up#Lvl#Giggin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy