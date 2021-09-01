Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Forex Today: Dollar down as US employment data cooled tapering hopes

By Valeria Bednarik
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe greenback came under strong selling pressure on the back of poor US employment-related data. The country published the ADP survey, which showed that the private sector added just 374K new jobs in August, much worse than the 613K expected, while the July figure was downwardly revised from 330K to 326K. The ISM Manufacturing PMI came in better than expected at 59.9, although the employment sub-component contracted to 49 from 52.9. Both figures hint at a weak Nonfarm Payroll report later this week, which in turn will justify US Federal Reserve Head Jerome Powell’s dovish stance on tapering.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Wti Oil#Oil Companies#Adp#Ism Manufacturing Pmi#Nonfarm Payroll#Us Federal Reserve#Gbp Usd#Aud Usd#Canadian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index regains the smile around 92.30

DXY bounces off sub-92.00 levels on Monday. US markets will be closed due to Labor Day holiday. Investors continue to digest Friday’s Payrolls disappointment. The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), seems to have net some dip-buyers in the 92.00 neighbourhood and manages to reverse part of the recent sharp selloff.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF climbs further beyond mid-0.9100s, fresh session tops

USD/CHF attracted some dip-buying near the 0.9120-15 support zone on Monday. The risk-on environment undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended support. A goodish pickup in the USD demand remained supportive of the strong move up. The USD/CHF pair built on its goodish intraday bounce and climbed to fresh daily tops,...
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Traders In A Parabolic Scenario

After a dismal August jobs report, crude oil prices moved lower in the past week as speculation grew that the Federal Reserve would delay cutting stimulus. Employers in August added 235,000 jobs, less than a third of the forecast 733,000, but the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause difficulties. Only the...
RetailFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls struggling to find a reason to keep buying

The UK Markit Construction PMI contracted in August to 55.2 from 58.7 previously. The United Kindom reported 41,190 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. GBP/USD has limited bearish potential, holds above 1.3800. The pound is among the weakest USD rivals these days, with GBP/USD currently trading at around...
StocksInternational Business Times

Markets Advance As Weak US Data Soothes Taper Worries

Global stock markets rose Monday after a big miss on US jobs creation last month fuelled optimism that the Federal Reserve will hold fire on tapering its massive financial support programme. Asian and European equities also rose before this week's eurozone interest rate decision, but US markets remain closed for...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: GBP extends rally

The US dollar tumbled after a worse-than-expected jobs report. The pound had held well above the former resistance level of 1.3780. The long side gained confidence while the short side gave up. Sentiment will remain upbeat as long as the rising trendline is intact. A close above 1.3950 may propel...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY clings to modest daily gains below 110.00 in choppy day

USD/JPY is edging modestly higher at the start of the week. US bond market is closed due to Labor Day holiday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory following Friday's decline. The USD/JPY pair turned south on Friday and ended up closing the week little changed below 110.00. With...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar poised to resume its slump

The greenback posted a modest comeback on a dull Monday. US and Canadian markets were closed as both countries celebrated Labor Day, exacerbating range trading. The American currency corrected higher but remains weak. Among its rivals, the pound is the worst performer, as investors see no reason to buy the sterling.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on the defensive below $1,830 level

Gold teases intraday low, consolidates Friday’s heavy gains. The US off, cautious sentiment triggers pullback from the key upside hurdle. ECB stands out the central bank events, Japan, Eurozone GDP are important too. Update: Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous session's strong positive move to the highest level since...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Decline could continue

On Friday, the US Dollar declined by 56 pips or 0.45% against the Canadian Dollar. The USD/CAD currency pair tested the 1.2500 level support during Friday's trading session. Given that the 50– and 200– hour SMAs are above the price level, bearish traders are likely to continue to drive the exchange rate lower during the following trading session.
StocksFXStreet.com

Markets gain ground as weak payrolls lower FOMC tapering expectations

Stocks throughout Europe and Asia are heading higher after Friday’s weak payrolls figure. While the US recovery is clearly on unstable footing, it also brings hope that tapering could be delayed. Meanwhile, the UK construction PMI has highlighted how rising prices continue to hinder growth in the sector. European markets follow Asian stocks higher.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD prints fresh daily lows below 1.3830

Cable drops after rising during three consecutive days. DXY gains 0.15% on a quiet day across financial markets. The GBP/USD dropped further during the American session and printed a fresh daily low at 1.3817, slightly above Friday’s low. It is hovering around 1.3830, about to post the worst slide in seven trading days. The pound is pulling back after being unable to hold above 1.3900.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD attempts to test $1,830 as USD retreats

Gold is fending the 38.2% Fibo with bulls looking for a charge to the $1,850s. Key central bank events are in focus which could turn the US dollar over again and support gold higher. Update: Gold prices lock in some fresh gains but continue to face pressure near the $1,830-$1,835...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1819 and $1814 as NFP effect fades – Confluence Detector

Gold price corrects as USD claws back post-NFP gains. Stimulus hopes and covid woes keep gold price underpinned. Gold bulls remain in control following dismal NFP data. Gold price is consolidating its retreat from two-month highs of $1834, as the bulls continue to remain hopeful, despite the impressive US dollar rebound and the risk-on market mood. The change in expectations towards an extended period of monetary policy support likely from the Fed and China combined with looming covid concerns is keeping the buoyant tone intact around gold price. Meanwhile, investors are taking profits off the table after Friday’s $20 rally and ahead of this week’s ECB monetary policy meeting.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Fed's tapering to alleviate the risk of yen appreciation – Natixis

On the back of a fast-economic recovery and rising inflation in the US, Fed Chair Powell formally announced that the Federal Reserve would start tapering this year at the recent Jackson Hole Central Bank gathering. Who can benefit the most from the Fed’s tapering? In the opinion of Alicia Garcia Herrero, Chief Economist Asia Pacific at Natixis, the Bank of Japan.
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

WTI slips down a gear in thin trade, demand concerns resurface

WTI is declining on global growth fears and rebalancing in supply and demand forces. The price is now testing a 61.8% ratio ahead of the critical daily support area. Oil prices were sinking on Monday as the US dollar climbed back from out of the abyss at the same time that Saudi Arabia made sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY under pressure, clings to gains around 130.30

EUR/JPY fades the initial uptick to 130.50 on Monday. Trading conditions remain thin amidst the US holiday. EMU’s Sentix index eased a tad to 19.6 in September. The offered stance in the Japanese yen motivates EUR/JPY to return to the positive territory at the beginning of the week. EUR/JPY focuses...
WorldFXStreet.com

NZD/USD stays pressured towards 0.7100 amid USD rebound

NZD/USD holds onto pullback from three-month top, edges lower of late. US dollar corrects higher despite holiday at home. New Zealand moves to alert level 2 ex-Auckland from 11:59 PM NZT tonight. China trade numbers, US traders’ return eyed for fresh impulse. NZD/USD keeps the week-start pullback from early June’s...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD consolidates daily losses around 1.1870 amid thin trading conditions

EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight range on Monday. US Dollar Index remains on track to post modest daily gains. Focus shifts to ZEW Survey and eurozone Q2 GDP data. The EUR/USD pair reached its highest level since late July at 1.1910 on Friday and ended up closing the second straight week in the positive territory. With the trading action turning subdued on Monday, the pair erased a small portion of its gains and was last seen losing 0.12% on the day at 1.1870.

Comments / 0

Community Policy