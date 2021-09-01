Forex Today: Dollar down as US employment data cooled tapering hopes

The greenback came under strong selling pressure on the back of poor US employment-related data. The country published the ADP survey, which showed that the private sector added just 374K new jobs in August, much worse than the 613K expected, while the July figure was downwardly revised from 330K to 326K. The ISM Manufacturing PMI came in better than expected at 59.9, although the employment sub-component contracted to 49 from 52.9. Both figures hint at a weak Nonfarm Payroll report later this week, which in turn will justify US Federal Reserve Head Jerome Powell’s dovish stance on tapering.