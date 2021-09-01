Required testing for unvaccinated students and employees

As fall term approaches, we remain confident that our full suite of COVID-19 tools and the University of Oregon’s high vaccination rate will allow us to safely welcome students to campus for in-person instruction and experiences. To further help protect our campus community, especially during surges in cases like the one currently affecting our county due to the Delta variant, the UO is implementing another key safety precaution. Unvaccinated students and employees, including those who are partially vaccinated or choose an exemption, will be required to take part in weekly COVID-19 testing.