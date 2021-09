On Tuesday, the House passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, or H.R. 4. Now, it is headed to the Senate. The bill turns our elections inside out. Under H.R. 4, states would be unable to defend themselves from Justice Department lawsuits against election integrity laws, as the bill prevents states from using real election results to show minority voters weren't hurt by a law. H.R. 4 equates protecting Democrats with protecting racial minorities. It was written for Democrats to get and keep power through federal mandates.