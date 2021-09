Today, we wrap up our three-part series of advice to our younger selves with lessons from the foster and kinship care community. Not surprisingly, most of the voices in this conversation are those of foster or kinship parents: our online community serves primarily adults who are parenting or wish to parent soon. Many of the foster and kinship parents have moved into the adoption space as well. We appreciate their experiences in the foster space that help layer in the counsel that adoptive parents need to successfully parent this generation of adopted children.