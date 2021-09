A Washington man was arrested for an alleged felony domestic abuse incident Wednesday. The criminal complaint states that at about 10:29 p.m. the Washington Police Department was requested to the 700 block of South Avenue C when they came in contact with the victim who stated that 26-year-old Timmy Lee Broadnax had pushed them against the wall and hit them across the face. Broadnax was located a short time later and was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault, third or subsequent offense, a class D felony. He has previous convictions from 2012 and 2016 in Johnson County. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.