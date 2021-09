From the moment we open our eyes to the moment they close, we consume a discombobulating number of photographs. Some of these images are instantly forgettable; others might stay with us all day, for the wrong reasons. Then there are those that are dishonest, doctored to deceive us, perhaps to sell us a product, or to convince us of a person or lifestyle's desirability. So when photography lifts you out of your thoughts to somewhere optimistic, even just for a second, it feels like something to be cherished -- especially right now, when positivity can feel scarce. This is what it's like experiencing Japanese-American photographer Kana Motojima's work.