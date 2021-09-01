E-bike with integrated AirTag: VanMoof S3 in a short test

Equipping a mostly expensive e-bike with a tracking system is obvious so that it can be tracked down as much as possible in the event of loss. In addition to its own GSM-based location tracking, the manufacturer VanMoof is now also integrating into Apple’s “Where is?” Network in its S3 e-bike model. This makes it possible to locate the e-bike using (third-party) iPhones in the area. They identify the bike within Bluetooth range and report their position anonymously to the network so that the owner can query the location of the S3 in the Apple app.