Montana State

Wells Fargo establishes $2.4M in grants for Montana small businesses

By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trio of Montana-based nonprofits have received nearly $2.4 million in grant money intended to spur small business growth from banking giant Wells Fargo. The Women’s Business Center at Prospera Network and the Women’s Entrepreneurship & Leadership Lab received $240,000 and $125,000 respectively during an award announcement held at the Element Hotel in Bozeman on Wednesday. MoFi, a nonprofit lender, received a grant of $2.1 million earlier in the year.

