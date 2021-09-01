Cancel
Public Health

Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID-19, says he took ivermectin

By Oriana Gonzalez
Axios
 4 days ago
Joe Rogan announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he took a series of medications, including ivermectin, a drug primarily used to treat parasites in animals that the Food and Drug Administration says people should avoid. Why it matters: Rogan is one of the most...

CelebritiesWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Caught Lying About Illness

Joe Rogan is currently one of the most popular personalities in the world of MMA, largely thanks to his commentary skills and also his podcast. Conor McGregor’s crazy message to Joe Rogan was also leaked previously. It was also previously reported that Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19. Joe Rogan...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencemediaite.com

Joe Rogan Tears Into Fauci, Blames Him for Mistrust in Science: ‘You’re Supposed to Believe’ Him After He’s Been ‘100 Percent Wrong’

Joe Rogan is going after Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credibility — arguing that he has lost the public trust. It was just over a week ago when Rogan claimed that vaccine passports would move the United States towards a dictatorship. He revisited that idea on Tuesday by worrying that America would embrace a “social credit score” connected to vaccine passports in order to control the population.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Photo In Gym After Illness Leaks

The long-tenured UFC commentator Joe Rogan had recently tested positive for COVID-19 but now he is seemingly doing well. He took to his Instagram and posted pictures of weights indicating that he is back in the gym after recovering from COVID. Check out the post by Joe Rogan below:. Joe...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This is the First Sign Joe Rogan Knew He Had COVID

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan broadcast a new message on Instagram yesterday: He has the coronavirus. "So I got back from the road Saturday night, feeling very weary," said Rogan. After feeling poorly, he "got up in the morning, got tested and turns out I got COVID." On tour with his comedy show, he announced he was moving a Friday show in Nashville due to his illness. So what were Rogan's symptoms and how did he "know what was going on"? Read on to discover his initial symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Joe Rogan Says He Has COVID, Treated It With Deworming Medication

Podcasting juggernaut Joe Rogan says he has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the infection on Instagram on Wednesday, saying he had taken the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, a drug often used to deworm livestock that has been touted as a miracle cure among the anti-vaccine crowd with no proven clinical benefit. Rogan said he felt “run down” over the weekend when he returned home from touring, suffering from fever and night sweats. He quarantined himself away from his family. After he tested positive, he said, “We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it—monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything.” Whether Rogan is vaccinated against COVID-19 is unclear, and he has offered a megaphone to coronavirus contrarians hawking reckless recommendations and skepticism of science throughout the pandemic. Following the treatment, he said, “I feel great. I really only had one bad day… A wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine.” He postponed a show scheduled for Friday in Nashville until Oct. 24.
New York City, NYPosted by
Page Six

Joe Rogan tests negative for COVID-19 days after virus reveal

Podcaster Joe Rogan has tested negative for coronavirus, just two days after admitting he contracted the virus. The “Joe Rogan Experience” host took to Instagram on Friday to reassure his followers that he was doing okay. The 54-year-old shared a photo of his test and wrote, “Tested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!”
CelebritiesComplex

Scientist Slams Joe Rogan for Getting His Vaccine Study ‘Completely Wrong’

The $100 million misinformation machine continues this month with the latest comments from podcast personality Joe Rogan. During a recent episode of his Spotify-housed podcast, the comedian and choo-choo train cosplayer railed against vaccine passports before turning his attention to the increasing tensions between vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans. Rogan, to...

