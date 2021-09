The Cheyenne Animal Shelter Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Britney Tennant has been selected to serve as the Shelter's new chief executive officer. "We are thrilled to bring on someone of Britney’s caliber and we look forward to being able to integrate her wealth of knowledge into our shelter," said Samantha Vernon, DVM, and President of the Board of Directors. "Britney has been such a strong leader in our community, constantly working toward improving animal and human welfare. We are excited for what lies ahead with her at CAS."