GoPros are practically synonymous with action cameras, those compact, resilient, feature-rich, and waterproof video recorders that took the market by storm more than a decade ago. Certainly there’s a lot to praise about models from GoPro, and we do still love them. However, as our list of top picks proves, there’s much more to action cameras than just that one brand. Here are five compelling action cam models you’ll want to get your hands on, today.