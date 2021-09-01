Congrats LHS Boys Cross Country Team, Captures 1st Place at Leap into Sept Invitational

The boys had a good meet at the Waukesha South Blackshirt Challenge. The Pirates finished in 3rd place out of 14 teams with 85 points. The race was held on a challenging course in Minooka Park. Mukonago won the meet with 45 points and they were followed by Kettle Moraine in 2nd place with 77 points. There were 98 runners in the varsity meet. The team was once again lead by senior Nate Meeks with a 6th place finish in a time of 17:56.8. The second finisher was senior Gabe Pasten in 12th place with a time of 18:09.8. The third finisher was senior Austin Rinke in 17th place with a time of 18:20.8. He was closely followed by senior Mason Raasch in 18th place with a time of 18:22.3. The teams 5th runner was junior Gino Feciskonin who finished in 32nd place with a time of 19:16.2. Right behind him was fellow junior Bryce Grant in 33rd place in a time of 19:20.8. Rounding out the top 7 runners was freshman Pete Lotz who finished in 52nd place with a time of 20:18.8.