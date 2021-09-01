Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Congrats LHS Boys Cross Country Team, Captures 1st Place at Leap into Sept Invitational

By Admin
lebanonathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lebanon Tigers competed in the Leap Into September Invite Tuesday evening, hosted by Southmont High School. The boys team brought home the hardware with a score of 26 points! There were 4 complete teams on the boys side. Frankfort took 2nd with 33 points, 3rd Benton Central (80 pts), 4th Southmont (88 pts), Western Boone did not have a complete team. Leading the way for the Tigers was John “JD” Hawks in 3rd and coming in strong in pack running was Marshal Royal in 4th, Alex Emenhiser 5th, Ryan Keith 6th, and Kyler Strange 8th to round out our scoring and all received top 10 medals. Abram Hale was 18th and Dylan Krehely 20th to finish out top 7. Also running for the boys for the night Johnny Trepcos 30th, Aleks Warkentien 31st, Eli Taylor 32nd, Carter Hammons 33rd, Vaughn Royal 35th, Caleb McKaig 40th, Nate Williams 41st, and Zane Williams 42nd.

lebanonathletics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhs#Congrats#The Boys#Lebanon#The Lebanon Tigers#Southmont High School#Frankfort#3rd Benton Central#3rd Plaace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportswestvigoathletics.com

Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 6th place at Chad Smith Invite

The Lady Vikings competed in the Chad Smith Invitational. Battling scorching hot temps, the team took 6th place. Sadie Herring was the first Viking to cross the finish. She finished 9th with a time of 23:39. Herring was followed by Cassie Roush (27:40), Gwen Garman (29:31), Sara Callecod (32:22), and Caylie Roush (38:11).
Escalon, CAescalontimes.com

Intrasquad, Invitational Action For Cross Country Team

Members of the Escalon cross country team were busy with two meets this past week. They kicked off the season with the annual ‘Purple & Gold Race’ which is a 2.25 mile course that starts on the Escalon High School campus and loops around the nearby orchards and Dent Elementary School.
Morgantown, WVWBOY

UHS boys & girls sweep University Cross Country Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School’s boys cross country team enters this season as the two-time defending champs, and with arguably the two best runners in the state. The UHS girls are coming off a second-place finish in 2020 after winning it all in 2019. Ed Frohnapfel’s clubs picked up...
Mahomet, ILmahometdaily.com

M-SJHS boys’ cross country wins Edison Invitational

Mahomet-Seymour raced to team honors on Saturday (Aug. 28) in the 19-school Champaign Edison boys’ cross-country invitational at Parkland College. The composite M-S team score was 56 points. Runner-up Tolono Unity ended with 63 points and third-place Mount Zion totaled 69 points. The Bulldogs had three athletes secure top-10 finishes,...
SportsGwinnett Daily Post

Wesleyan boys cross country finishes fourth in Wesleyan Invitational

Stafford McDaniel helped Wesleyan to a fourth-place finish in its Wesleyan Invitational on Saturday. McDaniel placed fifth individually with a time of 17 minutes, 56 seconds. He was backed up by teammates Andrew Cook (15th, 19:05), Drew Wren (28th, 20:18) and Paul Baisier (30th, 20:30).
Sportsgopiratespwhs.com

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 3rd place at Meet @ Minooka Park

The boys had a good meet at the Waukesha South Blackshirt Challenge. The Pirates finished in 3rd place out of 14 teams with 85 points. The race was held on a challenging course in Minooka Park. Mukonago won the meet with 45 points and they were followed by Kettle Moraine in 2nd place with 77 points. There were 98 runners in the varsity meet. The team was once again lead by senior Nate Meeks with a 6th place finish in a time of 17:56.8. The second finisher was senior Gabe Pasten in 12th place with a time of 18:09.8. The third finisher was senior Austin Rinke in 17th place with a time of 18:20.8. He was closely followed by senior Mason Raasch in 18th place with a time of 18:22.3. The teams 5th runner was junior Gino Feciskonin who finished in 32nd place with a time of 19:16.2. Right behind him was fellow junior Bryce Grant in 33rd place in a time of 19:20.8. Rounding out the top 7 runners was freshman Pete Lotz who finished in 52nd place with a time of 20:18.8.
Kirksville, MOKirksville Daily Express & Crier

Kirksville girls cross country set for breakout as boys team rebuilds

Potential has been the defining word around the Kirksville girls cross country team for the last two years. Coach Ethan Gabel had quality runners working hard, they just needed time to develop themselves as athletes and competitors. The belief is this is the season where that potential is realized, where the girls take off for a big year.
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Area cross country teams compete in invites Thursday

Several of the area's cross country teams will spread out across the region on Thursday for a series of invitationals. Sturgeon Bay will race at Josten Park at 3:30 p.m. in an invite hosted by Green Bay Preble. Gibraltar will be the only local team heading to Kiel this afternoon...
Green, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Golf Team finished in 16th place at 2021 Green Invitational

On Monday, August 23rd, The Boys Varsity Golf Team traveled to Uniontown for the 2021 Green Invitational hosted at Ohio Prestwick Club. The Bears finished 16th out of the 21 teams with a 363. Scoring for Bears were David Swab (85), Daniel McKee (91), Jaden Duke (92), and Ari Ahlawat (95). The Bears will look to bounce back on Wednesday August 25th when they head to Pine Hills for the second of the four Suburban League tournaments of the season.
Wabash County, INTrumann Democrat

WMS boys cross country team wins again

MISHAWAKA – The Wabash Middle School (WMS) boys cross country team, 10 days after winning the Wabash County Jr. High Cross Country Championship, added the Penn Invite title to its list Saturday, Aug. 28. On a very hot and humid morning and a hilly course, the Apaches used four eighth-graders...
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dragon Cross Country Teams Sweep Southlake Invitational

The Carroll boys and girls cross country teams opened the 2021 season by sweeping all four varsity races at the Southlake Invitational at Bob Jones Park on Saturday, August 28. Junior Hunter Hill was the Dragons’ top male finisher, with a time of 15:40, and senior Kaylie Cox led the girls’ squad with a third-place overall finish in 17:35.
Sportswildcatstrong.com

JV Boys Cross Country takes 5th at the Pro-Fit Invitational

The Temple junior varsity boys cross country team competed in the Pro-Fit Invitational on Friday at Wilson Park in Temple. The Wildcats finished in 5th place as a team in a field of 17 teams. The Wildcats were led by Jonathan Urbina(17th), Keeran Butler(21st), and David Maxson(25th) who all finished...
Waycross, GABrunswick News

Glynn cross country boys, girls place 2nd in Waycross

Glynn Academy kicked off its cross country season with a couple of second-place finishes at the Ware County meet Thursday in Waycross. Charley Podlesny and Lexi Alberson led the way for the Terrors’ girls, running a 23:06 and 24:24 respectively to help the team place second out of eight competitors. Podlesny’s time was the fifth-best overall, while Alberson finished 10th among the girls.
Pleasanton, TXPleasanton Express

Pleasanton Cross Country teams win medals at Devine Invitational

The Pleasanton cross country teams hit the starting line of their season this past weekend at the Devine Invitational. The Lady Eagles finished first in the team standings with 42 points. Pleasanton boys finished third as a team with 73 points, 25 points back of first place McMullen County. Kendall...
Sportstomahawkleader.com

Tomahawk cross country team kicks off season at Ashland Invitational

ASHLAND – The Tomahawk Hatchet cross country team opened their season on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the 13-team Ashland Invitational, held at the Chequamegon Bay Golf Course on the west side of Ashland. The Lady Hatchets ran strong in their debut event, showcasing solid pack running to take the team...
Sportsshelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Boys and Girls Cross Country Results from Franklin Invite

The Shelbyville cross country teams competed well on an incredibly hot and humid Saturday morning at the Franklin Community Invitational. The boys finished 14th of a large field of teams, led by strong showings from Michael Fox (18:56), Beau Kenkel (19:00), Eli Von Werder (19:07) and Tristin Maloney (19:59). The girls finished 16th, led by a 20th place (podium performance!) by Stefanie Howard (21:32). Kaila Brattain (23:37) and Angel Kreider (24:51) also had strong showings, with Kreider’s first 5k of the season nearly missing an all-time PR. Most importantly, the coaches were impressed with our teams’ positive attitudes, determination and work ethic this morning in less than ideal conditions. We look forward to a great season from this group! The teams will travel next weekend to Ceraland Park for another very competitive invite, hosted by Columbus North.

Comments / 0

Community Policy