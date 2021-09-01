Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

The impact of mentoring: How to build on success

journalofaccountancy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStakeholders are calling on firms to improve workforce diversity. In a political and social environment where diversity in the workplace has taken on greater urgency, mentorship aids in the advancement and retention of Black accounting professionals in an accounting firm. Many employers are finding that instead of using just one type of mentor to develop people, they can use both formal and informal mentors, as well as sponsors, to promote success (see the sidebar, "Recommendations for Successful Mentoring").

www.journalofaccountancy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentoring#Race#Public Accounting#Equal Opportunity#Cae#Howard University#Non Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & Adviceceoworld.biz

How to successfully change careers

You want to change careers, but you’re not sure how and if you do make a change, you want to make sure that it’s a positive one. As well as meeting your fundamental need for an income, your career can be enjoyable, provide for great satisfaction and can positively impact your happiness and wellbeing. The good news is, you are likely more ready and able to make a change than you think. Here’s my top 4 tips for successfully changing careers and making sure it’s positive and rewarding.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Culture: The secret to building a successful bank

For 100 years, HomeStreet Bank has led customers through a variety of economic climates, and it's prepared to do the same for many more years to come. Simple economics requires a bank to grow year after year, but growth alone doesn't explain the successful 100-year legacy of HomeStreet Bank, the Seattle-based community bank that serves residents of Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii.
Heber City, UTABC 4

How millennials are impacting the workforce

Utah has one of the highest millennial populations of any state in the country. Spencer Coleman, Owner of Signarama in Heber City came by our studio to discuss millennials bringing their passion into the workforce. As many members of this generation enter the job market, a fair deal are becoming...
CollegesPoets and Quants

A Look At The Flexible Future Of The MBA

Build it and they will come. That Field of Dreams strategy was just what the University of Iowa’s Tippie School of Business employed in creating its online MBA program a couple of years ago–and come they did, from an initial cohort of just 40 students in the fall of 2019 to an enrollment of more than 400 in just a few semesters.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says If You Live Here, You're in Trouble

Whether or not you fear the coronavirus, the pandemic puts you in danger because a hospital near you may be full. If you or someone you love gets sick, they may not be able to see you in time. "We are perilously close," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN yesterday. "You're going to be in a situation where you're going to have to make some very tough choices." "Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied Sunday," reports CNN. Read on to see if a state near you is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Major Florida newspaper shreds DeSantis over governor’s Covid response

The editorial board of The Miami Herald has published a stinging rebuke of Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ latest statement regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.On Friday, Mr DeSantis referred to getting the Covid vaccine as a “personal choice”, something with which the Herald took issue in Tuesday’s editorial.“Getting the Covid vaccine is not a ‘personal choice’. It never was, really, but the onslaught of cases fueled by the Delta variant has removed any doubt,” the board writes in an editorial titled “Your ‘personal choice’ not to get COVID vaccine is putting our ‘healthcare heroes’ at risk.”“And yet that’s not what Florida’s...
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Rugby, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals

There's a beautiful home just east of Rugby, North Dakota that is full of dead animals. Now, before you become concerned, I guess I should be a little more specific. Dead animals, that have been mounted by numerous taxidermists from all over. John Seil and his son Ryan have amassed...
U.S. PoliticsWJR

Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End, Biden Encourages States to Continue with Individual Federal Funds

President Biden has recommended that states use Federal funding to extend the benefits. “When Michigan continues to have near seven-figure job openings, near a million job openings I’m told, I see that it would be counterproductive for us to continue to extend that,” Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told 760 WJR’s Kevin Dietz. “The Federal funds that we do have available to us, I think have a far higher purpose available to them, where we can make some real investments on capital constrained projects that we would have a hard time mustering dollars for, that would be a higher priority than simply extending unemployment benefits.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid denier filmed coughing on fellow customers at grocery store in Nebraska

A maskless woman in Nebraska was caught on camera deliberately coughing on shoppers inside a grocery store despite the indoor mandate remaining in place.The incident reportedly took place on Friday evening inside a Super Saver in Lincoln. The video, with over two million views on Twitter, shows the woman laughing while coughing at another customer at the store."You guys are so cute," the woman was recorded telling a shopper and her child. When asked about her mask, she said, "I have allergies. Maybe I have a medical issue. I don't need to wear a mask".Given the spike in Covid-19 cases...
SocietyFast Company

It’s time to dismantle racist infrastructure. Let’s start with American highways

We believe that more of this money should also fund the dismantling of racist infrastructure. Many urban highways built in the 1950s and 1960s were deliberately run through neighborhoods occupied by Black families and other people of color, walling off these communities from jobs and opportunity. Although President Joe Biden proposed $20 billion for reconnecting neighborhoods isolated by historical federal highway construction, the bill currently provides only $1 billion for these efforts—enough to help just a few places.
Posted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In New Mexico

Where are the worst places to live in New Mexico? It is a question that many people ask themselves when considering moving or traveling to new parts of the country. Some people want to be close enough for work, while others just want a change of scenery and some land for their family.
Posted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In North Dakota

There are places in North Dakota that are okay to live in. Most of these cities listed here have been ranked by Roadsnacks using data and science. They factored in crime rates, poverty levels, median income rates, unemployment, quality of education, and healthcare.

Comments / 0

Community Policy