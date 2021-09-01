Chicago Pride Parade canceled 2nd straight year over COVID
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Pride Parade has been canceled for a second straight year because of the COVID pandemic, organizers said Wednesday. The parade, traditionally held on the last weekend in June, was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. In May, organizers announced the parade would be held on Oct. 3. But on Wednesday, coordinator Tim Frye said they had to cancel the parade for a second time.www.middletownpress.com
