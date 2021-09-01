Moving Wall arrives, opening ceremony Thursday evening
NEWBURY – As intermittent rain fell on Plum Island Airport Wednesday afternoon, about 30 volunteers took turns lugging black rectangular sections of The Moving Wall across a field and then stood them upright. There they were met by other volunteers, tools in hand, who bolted them to other sections already in place. It was expected to take about three hours to assemble the half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which is in Washington, D.C.
