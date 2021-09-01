Weichert Real Estate School is a real estate school that is also known as Schools of Real Estate. It provides classes to real estate professionals who are already in the industry and want to further their careers and to those who are new to real estate who want to get their licenses. Courses are offered in 27 states plus Washington, D.C. Some of the states include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Florida, and California. Types of classes, formats, costs, and schedules vary by state. The school doesn’t offer student resources, frequently asked questions, or professional development classes.