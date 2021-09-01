Cancel
LIVE REVIEW: Gary Clark Jr – 8/28/21 @ House of Blues, Dallas, TX

By jkevinlynch
thevoidreport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 18 months of separation from performing on stage, Gary Clark Jr. made his way to Dallas from his native Austin to begin a three-night stand at the House of Blues. Though we are in state that we can attend live music, there were still multiple safeguards in place to help alleviate fears and concern in regard to Covid. There were no meet and greets, the venue encouraged mask wearing, staff were hard at work cleaning as the night went on, but the one thing that shined through was the excitement to see a live show.

