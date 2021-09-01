Cancel
Business

Dollar General Beats the Labor Crunch

By Gina Acosta
progressivegrocer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar General says it has hired more than 50,000 new employees since mid-July, and it's not done with its latest hiring spree yet. The retailer is looking to hire additional employees for opportunities currently available in stores, distribution centers, the DG Private Fleet and Store Support Center. “At Dollar General,...

