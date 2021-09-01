Dodgers Roster: Zach McKinstry, Ryan Meisinger Added; Sheldon Neuse & Luke Raley Placed On 60-Day Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Ryan Meisinger and recalled Zach McKinstry on Wednesday, the first day active rosters expanded to 28 players. Meisinger joined the Dodgers organization on Tuesday when along with Jake Jewell, he was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. By adding Jewell and Meisinger before Sept. 1, both relief pitchers are eligible for the postseason play with the Dodgers.dodgerblue.com
