Newton (MA) Residents’ Grassroots Efforts Result in Creation of 9/11 Memorial
Wicked Local Metro, Needham, Mass. Sep. 2—It all started with a quick sketch. Ten years after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Newton resident Sande Young was reading about the creation of Acton’s memorial which would incorporate pieces of steel salvaged from the destroyed Twin Towers in New York. She immediately thought, “We need to have this, too,” and made a drawing of her idea for a Newton memorial.www.fireengineering.com
