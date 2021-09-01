Hammerin’ out the details

It seems impossible anyone could be so glad to see Cleveland. My friend Paul said he was going to ride the Ohio to Erie bike trail from Cincinnati to Cleveland. Again. Last year, he did this ride self-contained, meaning he hauled all his clothes, camping gear, food, and clothes on his bike. I went with Paul when 11 of us rode the Allegheny Mountain Gap ride self-contained in 2019. It was the hardest physical thing I’ve ever done. (“See the beautiful mountains! Ride in the rain for three days!! First 25 miles are uphill! Learn to love sleeping in a tent that is growing mushrooms inside!”) Three of these statements were NOT in the brochure. It was memorable, I’ll give it that. So naturally when Paul suggested another daunting ride, I said sure. This one was going to be (relatively) easy. One rider’s wife agreed to be our SAG wagon. I don’t know what SAG officially stands for, but what it means is that this good woman hauled our luggage in her van the entire route. We agreed we’d stay in either hotels or B and Bs, so no camping. Three hundred and thirty miles in six days. Chip shot, as Paul would say.