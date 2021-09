More than 160 Kentucky Electric Cooperative employees and contractors are participating in the massive effort to restore power to large sections of Louisiana. Thousands of line workers have come to help out following Hurricane Ida’s march through New Orleans and nearby communities. Kentucky Electric Coop Spokesman Joe Arnold said it’s not surprising early estimates put full power restoration at weeks from now. “You can’t distribute power until the transmission system is up in the first place. So, the transmission has to be restored first and then the distribution that goes to the individual homes, the businesses is secondary. So, this is a mammoth project,” said Arnold.